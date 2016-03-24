BRIEF-Goldman Sachs BDC prices offering of shares of common stock
* Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. prices offering of shares of common stock
March 24 British Utd Provident Assoc (BUPA)
* Announces Stuart Fletcher to step down; Evelyn Bourke to be appointed acting CEO
* Bourke, chief financial officer, becoming acting CEO as of 4 April 2016
* In due course board will conduct an internal and external search process Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Founders Advantage Capital Corp provides update and increases 2017 guidance