BRIEF- Systems Engineering Consultants completes off-floor distribution and says shareholding change
* Says it completes the off-floor distribution of shares on May 19
March 24 Isa Holdings Ltd
* Johan Du Toit has notified company of his intention to take up permanent residence abroad with effect from 23 March 2016
* FY EPS and HEPS are expected to be between 11.3 cents and 13.1 cents, reflecting an increase of between 26 pct and 46 pct
* Johan, who is currently an executive director and financial director of ISA, will continue to fulfil role of financial director until 31 May 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it completes the off-floor distribution of shares on May 19
HONG KONG, May 19 Alibaba Health Information Technology Ltd said on Friday controling shareholder Alibaba Group Holding Ltd would sell HK$3.8 billion ($488.3 million) worth of health food and nutritional products businesses to the company, further developing it into Alibaba's healthcare flagship platform.