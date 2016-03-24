BRIEF-Weyerhaeuser declares dividend on common shares
* Declared a dividend of $0.31 per share on common stock of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 24 Hilton Worldwide Holdings
* CEO Christopher Nassetta's FY 2015 total compensation $10.2 million versus $9.9 million in FY 2014 - SEC filing
* CFO Kevin J. Jacobs' FY 2015 total compensation $3.8 million versus $3.4 million in FY 2014 Source - 1.usa.gov/1Unu1rS
* Wall Street recovers overnight from worst sell-off in 8 months