BRIEF-Goldman Sachs BDC prices offering of shares of common stock
* Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. prices offering of shares of common stock
March 24 Marvipol SA :
* Management decides to launch negotiations with the company's supervisory board over a FY 2015 dividend payout at 50 percent of unconsolidated FY 2015 net profit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. prices offering of shares of common stock
* Founders Advantage Capital Corp provides update and increases 2017 guidance