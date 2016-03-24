BRIEF-Weyerhaeuser declares dividend on common shares
* Declared a dividend of $0.31 per share on common stock of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 24 Arcelormittal :
* Agrees to sell its LaPlace and Vinton Long Carbon facilities in the United States to affiliate of Black Diamond Capital management
* Says terms of transaction are confidential and are not being disclosed Source text: bit.ly/1S8v3lc Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Declared a dividend of $0.31 per share on common stock of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wall Street recovers overnight from worst sell-off in 8 months