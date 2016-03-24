March 24 Sanuwave Health Inc

* At 12 week endpoint total of 39 out of 172 of dermapace patients had complete wound closure, versus to 30 out of 164 in control group

* Announces 24-week data from its pivotal trials investigating use of dermapace for treatment of diabetic foot ulcers

* Primary safety endpoint throughout 24 week study was not statistically different between dermapace and sham-contro

* No statistically significant difference in wound closure at 12 week follow up between dermapace and control group