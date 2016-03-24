BRIEF-Goldman Sachs BDC prices offering of shares of common stock
* Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. prices offering of shares of common stock
March 24 Global Menkul Degerler AS :
* Signs strategic partnership agreement with Mazaya Qatar to establish real estate investment funds in national and international spheres
* Established funds will be managed by Global MD Portfoy Yonetimi in accordance with Islamic rules
* Founders Advantage Capital Corp provides update and increases 2017 guidance