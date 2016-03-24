BRIEF-Weyerhaeuser declares dividend on common shares
* Declared a dividend of $0.31 per share on common stock of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 24 Winnebago Industries Inc
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.33, revenue view -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 earnings per share $0.35
* Q2 revenue fell 3.8 percent to $225.7 million
* Q2 fiscal 2016 consolidated revenues decreased year over year due primarily to lower motorized unit shipments of 3.4% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wall Street recovers overnight from worst sell-off in 8 months