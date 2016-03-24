March 24 Allerthal Werke AG :

* Dividend proposal: 1.15 euros per share

* Sees positive earnings trend of recent years in the current 2016 financial year

* FY net income in the amount of 3.563 million euros ($3.98 million) (previous year 1.927 million euros)

* FY profit from ordinary activities 3.631 million euros (previous year: 1.931 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8951 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)