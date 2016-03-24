BRIEF-Weyerhaeuser declares dividend on common shares
* Declared a dividend of $0.31 per share on common stock of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 24 Vf Corp
* CEO Eric C. Wiseman total 2015 compensation $13.2 million versus $17.8 million in 2014
* President & COO Steven E. Rendle total 2015 compensation $4.6 million versus $3.8 million in 2014 Source - 1.usa.gov/1UOEtHd Further company coverage:
* Declared a dividend of $0.31 per share on common stock of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wall Street recovers overnight from worst sell-off in 8 months