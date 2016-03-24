March 24 Ambromobiliare SpA :

* FY net loss 192,000 euros ($214,406.40) versus profit 24,000 euros a year ago

* FY net revenues 5.6 million euros versus 7.0 million euros a year ago

* Proposes capital increase for up to 4.9 million euros premium included

* Approved the 2016 budget which expects a growth compared to FY 2015 in FY 2016 turnover from commissions

* Does not propose to distribute a dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8955 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)