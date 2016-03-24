BRIEF-Goldman Sachs BDC prices offering of shares of common stock
* Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. prices offering of shares of common stock
March 24 Edgewater Technology Inc
* Edgewater announces agreement with Lone Star Value and appointment of new independent directors
* Has expanded the size of the board from six to eight directors and the board has appointed two new directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. prices offering of shares of common stock
* Founders Advantage Capital Corp provides update and increases 2017 guidance