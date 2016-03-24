BRIEF-Weyerhaeuser declares dividend on common shares
* Declared a dividend of $0.31 per share on common stock of company
March 24 Triangle Petroleum Corp
* Commenced a process to explore and evaluate strategic alternatives with respect to its individual business units and co as a whole
* Recently retained PJT Partners, Alixpartners, and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP
* Wall Street recovers overnight from worst sell-off in 8 months