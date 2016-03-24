March 24 Capital Power Corporation

* Giving notice of intent to terminate its role as buyer of Sundance C power purchase arrangement effective March 24, 2016

* Between now and 2020 termination is expected to have a positive impact on company's EBITDA

* Expects to record a non-cash charge of approximately $53 million on a pre-tax basis, or about $46 million after tax Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)