BRIEF-Weyerhaeuser declares dividend on common shares
* Declared a dividend of $0.31 per share on common stock of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 24 Centene Corp
* Entered into a new credit agreement providing for a $1 billion unsecured multi-currency revolving credit facility
* Credit agreement allows for additional $250 million of incremental loans by way of new term loan facility or increase in revolving commitments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Declared a dividend of $0.31 per share on common stock of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wall Street recovers overnight from worst sell-off in 8 months