BRIEF-China Mengniu Dairy entered into subscription agreement
* Entered into subscription agreement in connection with issue of bonds in aggregate principle amount of us$194.8 million by co
March 24 Socfinaf SA :
* FY income of 6.9 million euro versus 12.6 million euro ($14.1 million) a year ago
* Will not propose a dividend
LAS VEGAS, May 18 Billionaire investor William Ackman, who invested with casual dining company Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc last year, said on Thursday that the company's Chief Executive Officer Steve Ells is "outstanding."