BRIEF-Founders Advantage Capital provides update
* Founders Advantage Capital Corp provides update and increases 2017 guidance
March 24 United Continental Holdings Inc
* United Continental attempted to settle w/ Altimeter & PAR several times & "still wiling to settle"; United willing to give them board seats - CNBC, citing sources Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Founders Advantage Capital Corp provides update and increases 2017 guidance
* Financial Institutions Inc announces withdrawal of common stock offering