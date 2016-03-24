March 24 Banca Generali SpA :

* Board has appointed joint general manager Gian Maria Mossa as general manager, effective April 1, 2016

* Gian Maria Mossa will report to the Chief Executive Officer

* Gian Maria Mossa joined Banca Generali in July 2013 as joint general manager for the commercial area