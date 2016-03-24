BRIEF-Founders Advantage Capital provides update
* Founders Advantage Capital Corp provides update and increases 2017 guidance
March 24 Eurazeo :
* Enters into exclusive negociations to acquire MK Direct Group
* Said it will invest 49 million euro ($54.8 million) in the MK Direct group alongside its management
* Negotiations are based on a company value of 102 million euro
* Eurazeo PME will hold approximately 55 pct of the share capital
* Transaction is expected to be closed in May 2016 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8947 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Financial Institutions Inc announces withdrawal of common stock offering