March 24 Eurazeo :

* Enters into exclusive negociations to acquire MK Direct Group

* Said it will invest 49 million euro ($54.8 million) in the MK Direct group alongside its management

* Negotiations are based on a company value of 102 million euro

* Eurazeo PME will hold approximately 55 pct of the share capital

* Transaction is expected to be closed in May 2016 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8947 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)