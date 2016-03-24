March 24 Banque Cantonale de Geneve :

* Will propose a dividend payment of 5.5 pct of par value of shares

* Net profit of 78.2 million Swiss francs ($80.16 million) (+2.7 pct) and operating profit of 130 million francs (+12.6 pct), rose substantially in 2015 Source text: bit.ly/1OKBIzv Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9755 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)