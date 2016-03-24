BRIEF-Founders Advantage Capital provides update
* Founders Advantage Capital Corp provides update and increases 2017 guidance
March 24 Camber Capital Management LLC Reports 14.54% Stake In Sequenom Inc As Of March 23, 2016
* Believe the current trading value of sequenom shares does not reflect their intrinsic value
* May engage in discussions with management, the company's board of directors "to enhance shareholder value" Source (bit.ly/1RzLu9s) Further company coverage:
* Financial Institutions Inc announces withdrawal of common stock offering