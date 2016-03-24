March 24 (Reuters) -

* Showa Denko Plans To Spend Some 50 Billion Yen ($444 Million) On Acquisitions In The Next Three Years Starting In 2016 - Nikkei

* List of possible targets includes manufacturers of materials for automotive lithium ion batteries, developers of high-purity gases for LCD, chip production - Nikkei

* Showa Denko aims to lift group sales to 855 billion yen by 2018, up from the 765 billion yen projected for this year - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/1pKd6Dd)