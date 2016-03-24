March 24 American Honda Finance Corporation

* American Honda Finance Corporation says unit Honda Canada Finance Inc, amended C$1.6 billion second amended and restated credit agreement

* American Honda Finance Corporation says amendment extended the tranche a commitment termination date from March 24, 2016 to March 24, 2017

* American Honda Finance says amendment extended the tranche B commitment termination date from March 24, 2020 to March 24, 2021 - SEC filing Source - bit.ly/1PtzR2v