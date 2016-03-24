BRIEF-Weyerhaeuser declares dividend on common shares
* Declared a dividend of $0.31 per share on common stock of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 24 (Reuters) -
* Outerwall's Redbox plans to launch new streaming service 'Redbox Digital'-Variety, citing sources Source text - (bit.ly/1S96LHD) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Wall Street recovers overnight from worst sell-off in 8 months