GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks mixed, dollar steady on data, but Trump's troubles weigh
* Wall Street recovers overnight from worst sell-off in 8 months
March 24 Caesars Acquisition Co
* Says CEO Mitch Garber FY 2015 total compensation $13.5 million versus $7.2 million in FY 2014
* Says CFO Craig Abrahams FY 2015 total compensation $9 million versus $4.1 million in FY 2014 - SEC filing Source - 1.usa.gov/1pKgpKA Further company coverage:
* Wall Street recovers overnight from worst sell-off in 8 months
May 18 A U.S. judge ruled on Thursday that a transgender woman could move forward with a sex discrimination lawsuit against her employer under the Americans with Disabilities Act, even though the ADA explicitly excludes transgender people from protection.