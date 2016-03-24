GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks mixed, dollar steady on data, but Trump's troubles weigh
* Wall Street recovers overnight from worst sell-off in 8 months
March 24 Hollyfrontier Corp
* Says CEO Michael C. Jennings FY 2015 total compensation $9.9 million versus $8.8 million in FY 2014
* Says CFO Douglas S. Aron FY 2015 total compensation $3.2 million versus $2.9 million in FY 2014 - sec filing Source - 1.usa.gov/1RBFF1r Further company coverage:
* Wall Street recovers overnight from worst sell-off in 8 months
May 18 A U.S. judge ruled on Thursday that a transgender woman could move forward with a sex discrimination lawsuit against her employer under the Americans with Disabilities Act, even though the ADA explicitly excludes transgender people from protection.