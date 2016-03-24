March 24 Caredx Inc

* Caredx announces cfo transition

* Says Ken Ludlum will remain with caredx through june to ensure a smooth transition

* Constanti will be replacing ken ludlum, who will be leaving caredx after a transition period

* Caredx inc says charles constanti aPPOINTED CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)