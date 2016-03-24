BRIEF-Shopify prices $500.5 mln offering of class A subordinate voting shares
* Shopify prices US$500,500,000 offering of class A subordinate voting shares
March 24 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services
* Pennsylvania debt ratings affirmed and off creditwatch after budget impasse ends; outlook negative
* Negative outlook reflects view that lawmakers still face a projected budget gap for fiscal 2017
* In the immediate term, passage of budget gives lawmakers starting point to address projected fiscal 2017 budget gap Source text (bit.ly/1RBRuVw) (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )
* Shopify prices US$500,500,000 offering of class A subordinate voting shares
* Goldman Sachs BDC Inc. prices offering of shares of common stock