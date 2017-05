March 24 (Reuters) -

* terms of the deal aren't clear, but Exxon is in talks to buy a stake of around 20 pct from Eni, which owns 50 pct of the development - WSJ

* Exxon Mobil in talks to buy stake in big mozambique gas project from Eni SpA - WSJ, citing sources Source text - on.wsj.com/1PtYXyk Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)