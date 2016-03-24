BRIEF-Weyerhaeuser declares dividend on common shares
* Declared a dividend of $0.31 per share on common stock of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 24 Boeing Co
* 11 new orders for the week through march 22, 2016
* 11 new orders for week through march 22 consist of orders from Pegasus Airlines for five 737s and unidentified customer(s) for six 737s Source (bit.ly/1CPj6cX) Further company coverage:
* Declared a dividend of $0.31 per share on common stock of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wall Street recovers overnight from worst sell-off in 8 months