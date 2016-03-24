BRIEF-China Mengniu Dairy entered into subscription agreement
* Entered into subscription agreement in connection with issue of bonds in aggregate principle amount of us$194.8 million by co
March 24 Socfinasia SA :
* Reports FY profit is 35.5 million euros ($39.7 million)versus 46.2 million euros a year ago
* To propose final dividend of 0.5 euros per share - Total dividend of 1.0 euros Source text: bit.ly/21IXxak Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8953 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
LAS VEGAS, May 18 Billionaire investor William Ackman, who invested with casual dining company Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc last year, said on Thursday that the company's Chief Executive Officer Steve Ells is "outstanding."