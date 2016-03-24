BRIEF-Weyerhaeuser declares dividend on common shares
* Declared a dividend of $0.31 per share on common stock of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 24 Porsche:
* Porsche says reason for recall is that a circlip could be loose on bearing bracket for pedals
* Porsche says is recalling 10,235 cayenne models thereof in canada
* Porsche says is recalling 409,477 cayenne models worldwide from model years 2011 to 2016 to workshop for a precautionary check
* Porsche says "problem was found during internal inspections and remedied in ongoing series" Source text for Eikon:
* Wall Street recovers overnight from worst sell-off in 8 months