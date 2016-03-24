March 24 Porsche:

* Porsche says reason for recall is that a circlip could be loose on bearing bracket for pedals

* Porsche says is recalling 10,235 cayenne models thereof in canada

* Porsche says is recalling 409,477 cayenne models worldwide from model years 2011 to 2016 to workshop for a precautionary check

* Porsche says "problem was found during internal inspections and remedied in ongoing series"