BRIEF-Weyerhaeuser declares dividend on common shares
* Declared a dividend of $0.31 per share on common stock of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 24 Ricebran Technologies :
* Completed legal process necessary for release of $1.9 million held in escrow at a San Francisco bank since acquisition of Irgovel Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Declared a dividend of $0.31 per share on common stock of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wall Street recovers overnight from worst sell-off in 8 months