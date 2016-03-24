March 24 Paulson & Co.

* On behalf of funds managed by paulson & co. inc., we own 63.4 million shares in Premier Foods Plc, more than 7 percent of shares outstanding.

* Communicated to chairman yesterday belief that after receiving approach from McCormick, Premier Foods should fully engage with McCormick

* "Note with concern announcement today by Nissin Foods Holding Co. that it has acquired a stake of 17.3 percent in Premier Foods" Source text for Eikon: