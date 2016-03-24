GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks mixed, dollar steady on data, but Trump's troubles weigh
* Wall Street recovers overnight from worst sell-off in 8 months
March 24 (Reuters) -
* Apple's first foray into original TV is a series about apps - NYT
* Apple working with Will.i.am, Ben Silverman and Howard Owens, on new show that will spotlight the app economy- NYT Source text - nyti.ms/22yw7tg
Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Wall Street recovers overnight from worst sell-off in 8 months
May 18 A U.S. judge ruled on Thursday that a transgender woman could move forward with a sex discrimination lawsuit against her employer under the Americans with Disabilities Act, even though the ADA explicitly excludes transgender people from protection.