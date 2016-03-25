BRIEF-BGEO announces placing of at least 7 mln shares in Georgia Healthcare Group
* Intention to sell a minimum of 7 million shares in Georgia Healthcare Group Plc
March 24 Firm Capital Property Trust :
* Three months ended december 31, 2015 ffo and affo per unit of $0.105 and $0.110 per unit
* Strategic Value Investors LP reports 5.4 percent stake in United Security Bancshares as of May 8 - sec filing