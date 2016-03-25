BRIEF-BGEO announces placing of at least 7 mln shares in Georgia Healthcare Group
* Intention to sell a minimum of 7 million shares in Georgia Healthcare Group Plc
March 25 Skye Bank Plc :
* Expects material decline in profits for the full year ended december 31, 2015 compared with that of 2014
* Expected decline in profit due to co's decision to recognize increased impairment on loans to sectors affected by economic headwinds Source text (bit.ly/1UoVYPZ) Further company coverage:
* Strategic Value Investors LP reports 5.4 percent stake in United Security Bancshares as of May 8 - sec filing