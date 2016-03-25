BRIEF-Strategic Value Investors LP reports 5.4 pct stake in United Security Bancshares
* Strategic Value Investors LP reports 5.4 percent stake in United Security Bancshares as of May 8 - sec filing
March 25 H-Farm SpA :
* Pro-forma revenue at Dec. 31 24.7 million euros ($27.58 million)
* Pro-forma negative EBITDA at Dec. 31 0.9 million euros
* Company does not give comparable figures for 2014 as it was listed in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8957 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
JAKARTA, May 16 Indonesian President Joko Widodo has signed a regulation to give tax authorities access to information on accounts held at financial institutions, including banks, a tax office spokesman said on Tuesday.