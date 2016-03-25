March 25 H-Farm SpA :

* Pro-forma revenue at Dec. 31 24.7 million euros ($27.58 million)

* Pro-forma negative EBITDA at Dec. 31 0.9 million euros

* Company does not give comparable figures for 2014 as it was listed in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8957 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)