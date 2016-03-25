BRIEF-Strategic Value Investors LP reports 5.4 pct stake in United Security Bancshares
* Strategic Value Investors LP reports 5.4 percent stake in United Security Bancshares as of May 8 - sec filing
March 25 Progressive Corp -
* Says ceo glenn renwick's fy 2015 total compensation $10.1 million versus $9.8 million in fy 2014 - sec filing
* Says cfo john sauerland's fy 2015 total compensation $5.1 million versus $2.8 million in fy 2014 Source text : 1.usa.gov/1UQ2UnM Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* Strategic Value Investors LP reports 5.4 percent stake in United Security Bancshares as of May 8 - sec filing
JAKARTA, May 16 Indonesian President Joko Widodo has signed a regulation to give tax authorities access to information on accounts held at financial institutions, including banks, a tax office spokesman said on Tuesday.