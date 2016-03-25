BRIEF-Strategic Value Investors LP reports 5.4 pct stake in United Security Bancshares
* Strategic Value Investors LP reports 5.4 percent stake in United Security Bancshares as of May 8 - sec filing
March 25 Pentair Plc -
* Says cfo john stauch's fy 2015 total compensation $2.8 million versus $4.7 million
* Says ceo randall hogan's fy 2015 total compensation $9.5 million versus $14.8 million - sec filing Source text : 1.usa.gov/1oaQtWA Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* Strategic Value Investors LP reports 5.4 percent stake in United Security Bancshares as of May 8 - sec filing
* Dow down 0.07 pct, S&P down 0.13 pct, Nasdaq up 0.02 pct (Adds details, comments, updates prices)