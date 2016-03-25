March 25 Huntsman Corp -

* Ceo peter huntsman's fy 2015 total compensation $11.5 million versus $15.2 million in fy 2014

* Executive chairman jon huntsman's fy 2015 total compensation $6.2 million versus $9.8 million in fy 2014