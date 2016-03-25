BRIEF-Strategic Value Investors LP reports 5.4 pct stake in United Security Bancshares
* Strategic Value Investors LP reports 5.4 percent stake in United Security Bancshares as of May 8 - sec filing
March 25 Fitch:
* Pershing Square Holdings' 'BBB+' ratings not yet impacted by valeant decline
* Pershing Square Holdings' asset value declines have been driven by underperformance of several investments, most notably Valeant Source text - bit.ly/1VNDGXP
JAKARTA, May 16 Indonesian President Joko Widodo has signed a regulation to give tax authorities access to information on accounts held at financial institutions, including banks, a tax office spokesman said on Tuesday.