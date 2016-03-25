March 25 Phillips 66

* Cfo greg maxwell's 2015 total compensation was $5.4 million versus $4.6 in 2014 - sec filing

* Says ceo greg garland's 2015 total compensation was $22.9 million versus $24.5 million in 2014 - sec filing