GRAPHIC-Italy lags in euro zone's Big Five economies
LONDON, May 16 Of the euro zone's top five economies, Italy is stuggling to keep growth going, though it is only slightly worse for wear than France.
March 25 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services:
* Republic of Congo long-term ratings lowered to 'B-' on rising external and fiscal vulnerabilities; outlook stable
* Pressures on Congo's external accounts, public finances increased significantly, with higher current account, fiscal deficits than earlier expected
* Congo's foreign exchange reserves, government liquid assets substantially and rapidly decreased, and S&P expects the decline will continue
* Stable outlook reflects S&P's expectation that growth in Congo's real GDP per capita will remain positive
* Forecast the change in Congo's general government debt to average 5.6% of GDP between 2016 and 2019 Source text: bit.ly/1XSNqP1
LONDON, May 16 Of the euro zone's top five economies, Italy is stuggling to keep growth going, though it is only slightly worse for wear than France.
* Intends to complete a non-brokered private placement financing of up to 40 million units at a price of $0.05 per common unit