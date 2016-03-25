March 25 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services:

* Republic of Congo long-term ratings lowered to 'B-' on rising external and fiscal vulnerabilities; outlook stable

* Pressures on Congo's external accounts, public finances increased significantly, with higher current account, fiscal deficits than earlier expected

* Congo's foreign exchange reserves, government liquid assets substantially and rapidly decreased, and S&P expects the decline will continue

* Stable outlook reflects S&P's expectation that growth in Congo's real GDP per capita will remain positive

* Forecast the change in Congo's general government debt to average 5.6% of GDP between 2016 and 2019 Source text: bit.ly/1XSNqP1