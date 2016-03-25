BRIEF-Honeywell starts up $300 mln automotive refrigerant production facility in Louisiana
* Honeywell starts up $300 million automotive refrigerant production facility in Louisiana
March 25 (Reuters) -
* Microsoft says Tay is now offline - blog
* Microsoft says "Look to bring Tay back only when we are confident we can better anticipate malicious intent that conflicts with our principles" - blog Source: (bit.ly/1RkEphn) )
HAVANA, May 16 The annual Latin American Hotel and Tourism Investment Conferences meeting opened in Havana this week and the list of sponsors read like the who’s who of the U.S. hotel industry.