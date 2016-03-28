BRIEF-Solarworld: preliminary administrator / insolvency of affiliated companies
* PRELIMINARY ADMINISTRATOR / INSOLVENCY OF AFFILIATED COMPANIES
March 28 Southcross Holdings Lp Files For Chapter 11 Bankruptcy
* Court documents
* Southcross holdings lp lists $1 billion to $10 billion in assets in bankruptcy petition
* Southcross holdings lp lists $1 billion to $10 billion in liabilities in bankruptcy petition Source text (1.usa.gov/1MuNgwA) Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting By Shivam Srivastava)
* Update On Chapter 11 proceedings, and operational and financial information