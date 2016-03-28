BRIEF-Danah Al Safat Foodstuff posts Q1 loss
* Q1 net loss attributable to shareholders 270,703 dinars versus profit of 2 million dinars year ago
March 28 Soap & Allied Industries Ltd :
* FY 2015 turnover of 580.8 million rupees versus 541.7 million rupees last year
* FY profit before tax of 2.7 million rupees versus 4.9 million rupees last year Source: bit.ly/1UwkNJP Further company coverage:
* Q1 consol net profit EGP 13 million versus EGP 619,049 year ago