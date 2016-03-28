March 28 Intertain Group Ltd

* Initiated a process to identify, examine and consider a range of strategic options available to company

* Special committee of independent directors in process of considering alternatives including sale of co

* Received many expressions of interest in acquiring all or material parts of its business

* "Financial parties have entered into confidentiality agreements with company and have access to intertain's data room"