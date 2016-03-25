BRIEF-Livanova announces Thad Huston as chief financial officer
* Livanova Plc - Thad Huston will join company as its new chief financial officer effective May 20, 2017
March 25 Ion Beam Applications SA :
* Signs contract with UZ Leuven to install the first proton therapy center in Belgium
* Contract will also include a long-term maintenance agreement
* Typical end-user price for a ProteusOne system with such a maintenance contract is between EUR 35 million and EUR 40 million
* Livanova Plc - Thad Huston will join company as its new chief financial officer effective May 20, 2017
May 16 Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk said on Tuesday the chief executive of Canadian biotech company Novelion Therapeutics had left its board with immediate effect due to "a potential conflict of interest".