BRIEF-BGEO announces placing of at least 7 mln shares in Georgia Healthcare Group
* Intention to sell a minimum of 7 million shares in Georgia Healthcare Group Plc
March 25 Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV :
* Foresees strong growth during next 3 years
* Wants its real estate portfolio to represent 500 million euros in logistics real estate
* To provide a gross dividend of a minimum of 1.40 euros per share for financial years 2016, 2017 and 2018
* Wants to expand its real estate portfolio to approximately 800 million euros during the next 3 years
* Wants its real estate portfolio to represent about 300 million euros in offices by the end of 2018
* Provides for a reshuffling of its board of directors, with Jean-Pierre Blumberg as chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Intention to sell a minimum of 7 million shares in Georgia Healthcare Group Plc
* Strategic Value Investors LP reports 5.4 percent stake in United Security Bancshares as of May 8 - sec filing